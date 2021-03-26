Going for the cure: HBV developers on fascination street with capsids, RNAi

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. this month gained the go-ahead from regulators to start a phase Ia/Ib trial with its oral capsid inhibitor, AB-836, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, an event that drew more attention to the busy space and brought renewed speculation about RNAi bids against HBV, including Arbutus’ own.