Going for the cure: HBV developers on fascination street with capsids, RNAi

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. this month gained the go-ahead from regulators to start a phase Ia/Ib trial with its oral capsid inhibitor, AB-836, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, an event that drew more attention to the busy space and brought renewed speculation about RNAi bids against HBV, including Arbutus’ own.