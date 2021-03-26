BioWorld - Friday, March 26, 2021
Debx begins worldwide distribution of Debrichem chronic wound management desiccant

March 26, 2021
By Bernard Banga
Debx Medical BV has advanced to the pre-launch phase for its new topical desiccant gel for the treatment of chronic infected and necrotic wounds. Two months after obtaining CE mark approval for Debrichem, the Rotterdam, Netherlands-based company is starting distribution of its class IIb medical device in Europe – in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain – as well as in Hong Kong, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.
