Debx begins worldwide distribution of Debrichem chronic wound management desiccant

Debx Medical BV has advanced to the pre-launch phase for its new topical desiccant gel for the treatment of chronic infected and necrotic wounds. Two months after obtaining CE mark approval for Debrichem, the Rotterdam, Netherlands-based company is starting distribution of its class IIb medical device in Europe – in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain – as well as in Hong Kong, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.