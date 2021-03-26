Debx begins worldwide distribution of Debrichem chronic wound management desiccant

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Debx Medical BV has advanced to the pre-launch phase for its new topical desiccant gel for the treatment of chronic infected and necrotic wounds. Two months after obtaining CE mark approval for Debrichem, the Rotterdam, Netherlands-based company is starting distribution of its class IIb medical device in Europe – in the Netherlands, Italy and Spain – as well as in Hong Kong, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia.