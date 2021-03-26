BioWorld - Friday, March 26, 2021
Regulatory front for March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021
By Holland Johnson
The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: FDA approves Harmony device to treat patients with congenital heart disease.
