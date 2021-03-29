BioWorld - Monday, March 29, 2021
Orphazyme’s arimoclomol misses endpoints in a phase II/III

By Lee Landenberger
Top-line from Orphazyme A/S’ phase II/III trial of arimoclomol for treating inclusion body myositis, a muscle-wasting disease, failed to hit its primary and secondary endpoints. The data caused investors to pull back sharply as shares of Copenhagen-based Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) had dropped 28.97% on March 29 to close at $8.80 per share.
BioWorld Clinical Musculoskeletal