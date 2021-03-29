Orphazyme’s arimoclomol misses endpoints in a phase II/III

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Top-line from Orphazyme A/S’ phase II/III trial of arimoclomol for treating inclusion body myositis, a muscle-wasting disease, failed to hit its primary and secondary endpoints. The data caused investors to pull back sharply as shares of Copenhagen-based Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) had dropped 28.97% on March 29 to close at $8.80 per share.