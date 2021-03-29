Dual C5s duel in HS, AAV as Chemocentryx adcom nears

Inflarx NV has submitted a special protocol assessment (SPA) to the FDA for the phase III trial with vilobelimab against the skin disorder hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), pleasing investors with clarity regarding the path forward for the drug, which is in the works for antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) as well – and faces competition on both fronts.