Newco news

Apnimed isn’t losing sleep over the competition

March 29, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
It’s a first for Larry Miller. In his 30 years of working in pharma, he has never run a company that didn’t have a pack of near competitors scrambling to develop a therapy. “Not even close,” he told BioWorld. Miller, the CEO of Apnimed Inc., just saw the company close on a $25 million series B to help drive its lead program, a once-daily, oral obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) therapy, into a phase III registrational trial.
