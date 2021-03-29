Apnimed isn’t losing sleep over the competition

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
It’s a first for Larry Miller. In his 30 years of working in pharma, he has never run a company that didn’t have a pack of near competitors scrambling to develop a therapy. “Not even close,” he told BioWorld. Miller, the CEO of Apnimed Inc., just saw the company close on a $25 million series B to help drive its lead program, a once-daily, oral obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) therapy, into a phase III registrational trial.