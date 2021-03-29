BioWorld - Monday, March 29, 2021
J&J wins Japan approval for first drug-releasing combination contact lenses for vision correction and allergic eye itch

March 29, 2021
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – Johnson & Johnson Vision (J&J Vision) has received its first global approval from Japan for its Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen contact lenses. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare’s green light will help with patients with vision correction, while simultaneously alleviating ocular allergic symptoms for allergic conjunctivitis, while they wear the lenses.
