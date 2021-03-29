FDA greenlights first non-surgical heart valve for congenital heart disease

The FDA approved the world's first non-surgical heart valve to treat severe pulmonary valve regurgitation, which often affects individuals with congenital heart disease. Medtronic plc’s Harmony transcatheter pulmonary valve system (TPV) improves blood flow to the lungs without open-heart surgery. The device could extend the time before an individual born with heart disease needs open-heart surgery and the total number of such surgeries they have to endure over their lifetime.