FDA greenlights first non-surgical heart valve for congenital heart disease

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA approved the world's first non-surgical heart valve to treat severe pulmonary valve regurgitation, which often affects individuals with congenital heart disease. Medtronic plc’s Harmony transcatheter pulmonary valve system (TPV) improves blood flow to the lungs without open-heart surgery. The device could extend the time before an individual born with heart disease needs open-heart surgery and the total number of such surgeries they have to endure over their lifetime.