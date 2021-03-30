|Company
Phase I
|AIM Immunotech Inc., of Ocala, Fla.
|Ampligen and interferon alpha-2b
|TLR-3 agonist; interferon type I receptor agonist; ribonuclease stimulator; 2,5-oligoadenylate synthetase stimulator
|Cancer and mild to moderate COVID-19
|Institutional review board approved protocol amendment to ongoing phase I/IIa study testing 2-drug combination as potential early-onset treatment, calling for randomization of additional 20 patients
|3/22/21
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|AP-014 (inhaled Ampion)
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|Respiratory distress as a result of COVID-19
|Preliminary results demonstrated improvement in all-cause mortality vs. standard of care (SOC); lower all-cause mortality rate of 8% observed for Ampion group vs. 21% in SOC alone; patients receiving Ampion required less hospitalization, with average hospital stay of 7 days vs. 11 days for SOC; patients required less oxygen on Ampion, and 86% of Ampion patients were stable or had improvement compared to 75% of SOC; by day 5, 86% on Ampion were stable or had improvement compared to 75% on SOC
|3/16/21
|Harbour Biomed Holdings Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|HBM-4003
|Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte protein-4 inhibitor
|Advanced melanoma and other solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in study testing combination with PD-1 drug teriprizumab
|3/22/21
|Histogen Inc., of San Diego, and Amerimmune LLC, of Fairfax, Va.
|Emricasan
|Pan-caspase inhibitor
|Mild symptomatic COVID-19
|Treated first patient in the placebo-controlled study testing the safety and tolerability of the drug; study will also measure FDA COVID-19 Related Symptoms in Outpatient Adult and Adolescent Subjects in Clinical Trials of Drugs and Biological Products for COVID-19 Prevention or Treatment Assessment tool
|3/16/21
|Noxopharm Ltd., of Sydney
|Veyonda
|Topoisomerase inhibitor and radiopharmaceutical
|COVID-19
|Approved to move into second and final stage of Noxcovid-1 trial; in part 1, 1,800-mg dose was deemed sufficiently well-tolerated in patients with moderate COVID-19 to become preferred dose; part 2 will recruit minimum of 10 and up to 15 patients with moderate to severe lung dysfunction
|3/18/21
|
Phase II
|Bioage Labs Inc., of Richmond, Calif.
|BGE-175
|PGD2 antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial initiated in 132 people ? 60 years old hospitalized with infection and not yet in respiratory failure; primary endpoint is proportion who die or progress to respiratory failure within 28 days of initial dose; top-line results expected by year-end 2021
|3/22/21
|Biophytis SA, of Paris
|Sarconeos (20?hydroxyecdysone, BIO-101)
|Proto-oncogene Mas agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Data monitoring committee for phase II/III Cova study in people 45 and older hospitalized with infection and severe respiratory effects issued favorable opinion on safety following scheduled interim analysis of 50 participants from part 1 and progression of enrollment, now at 97 of 155 needed for second interim analysis
|3/22/21
|Curevac NV, of Tübingen, Germany
|CVnCoV (SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine)
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Ongoing pivotal phase IIb/III Herald trial expected to include efficacy determination for selected emerging variants, based on ongoing trial amendment discussions with EMA; protocol amendment submitted to include secondary efficacy objective in ongoing phase IIa dose-confirmation trial in older adults in Peru and Panama; readouts from both trials expected in second quarter of 2021, potentially followed by MAA filing in same quarter
|3/22/21
|Edesa Biotech Inc., of Toronto
|EB-05
|Monoclonal antibody targeting Toll-like receptor 4
|Hospitalized COVID-19 with or at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome
|Phase II/III study has enrolled more than 160 of the 316 patients who are expected to enroll in the phase II portion of the study
|3/16/21
|Immutep Ltd., of Sydney, and Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J.
|Eftilagimod alpha + Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|LAG-3 fusion protein + monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|First-line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
|Plans to run a 160-patient TACTI-003 study comparing the combination to Keytruda alone starting in mid-2021
|3/16/21
|Moderna Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|mRNA-1273
|mRNA based vaccine
|COVID-19 prophylaxis
|First participant dosed in the phase II/III Kidcove study of children ages 6 months to less than 12 years
|3/16/21
|Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa.
|Zyesami (inhaled aviptadil)
|VIP receptor agonist
|COVID-19 infection
|First participant dosed in phase II/III Avicovid-2 study in people with moderate and severe infection, aimed to prevent progression to respiratory failure
|3/22/21
|Reithera Srl, of Rome
|GRAd-COV2
|Vaccine
|COVID-19
|Started Covitar phase II/III study to test safety, immunogenicity and efficacy vs. placebo for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 and older; the first part will be a phase II to confirm safety and immunogenicity and select the regimen for phase III
|3/18/21
|Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute, of La Jolla, Calif., and the University of Hong Kong
|Clofazimine
|Binds guanine bases
|Severe COVID-19
|Plans to start a study of the leprosy drug as soon as possible
|3/16/21
|
Phase III
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|AZD-1222
|COVID-19 spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|U.S. vaccine trial showed statistically significant efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic infection and 100% at preventing severe disease and hospitalization, based on interim analysis of 32,449 participants who accrued 141 symptomatic cases; primary analysis will be submitted to FDA for EUA
|3/22/21
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Jakafi (ruxolitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|COVID-19-associated acute respiratory distress syndrome
|In the Devent study, overall survival through day 29 was 55.2% for Jakafi compared to 74.3% for placebo (p=0.0280) in the 5-mg arm and 51.8% for Jakafi compared to 69.6% for placebo (p=0.0292) in the 15-mg arm
|3/19/21
|Medicago Inc., of Quebec City, and Glaxosmithkline plc, of London
|CoVLP (SARS-CoV-2 vaccine)
|Virus like particle-based vaccine
|COVID-19 infection
|Plant-derived vaccine candidate in combination with GSK's pandemic adjuvant advanced into 2-way crossover phase III portion of ongoing phase II/III study, expected to enroll up to 30,000 participants, initially including healthy adults ages 18 to 65 followed by adults >65 years
|3/16/21
|Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., and Eisai Co., Ltd., of Tokyo
|Lenvima (lenvatinib) and Keytruda (pembrolizumab)
|Receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor and monoclonal antibody targeting PD-1
|Advanced, metastatic or recurrent endometrial cancer following 1 prior platinum-based regimen
|In Study 309/Keynote-775, the combination reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 44% (p<0.0001), with a median progression-free survival of 7.2 months compared to 3.8 months for chemotherapy; overall survival for the combination was 18.3 months compared to 11.4 months for chemotherapy (p<0.0001)
|3/19/21
|
