BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Regulatory actions for March 23-29, 2021

March 30, 2021
Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Akebia, Ascentage, Astellas, Biontech, Cansino, Celltrion, Chemrar, Glaxosmithkline, Horizon, Incyte, Insmed, JCR, Merck, Mezzion, Pfizer, RDIF, Samsung Bioepis, Seagen, Shanghai Henlius, Takeda, Union, Vertex, Vir.
