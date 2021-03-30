Bridgene Biosciences Inc., a company using an in-house chemoproteomic platform to find and develop small molecules for hard-to-drug targets, has signed Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to a multidrug discovery program for an undisclosed up-front payment. Takeda, which is initially focused on using the approach in neurodegenerative disorders, will have an exclusive license to each asset, and could pay Bridgene potential preclinical, clinical and commercial milestone payments in excess of $500 million, plus royalties from future sales of commercialized drugs.

Pyxis secures $152M series B to advance growing oncology portfolio

Pyxis Oncology Inc., a company building a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immunotherapies for cancer, has closed a $152 million series B financing co-led by Arix Bioscience and RTW Investments LP. The new funds will help the company advance multiple ADC candidates in-licensed from Pfizer Inc. and Legochem Biosciences Inc. as well as its discovery-stage pipeline, CEO Lara Sullivan told BioWorld. The ADCs are expected to move to the clinic in 2022.

Immune-Onc ratchets up a series B1 and B2 for $73 million

Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc. has closed its $73 million series B1 and B2 rounds to further develop its blood cancer and solid tumor therapies targeting myeloid checkpoints, especially leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor (LILRB) subfamily B. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company’s lead program, IO-202, an antibody targeting LILRB4, is being developed to treat blood cancers, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and solid tumors. Immune-Onc initiated a phase I trial with IO-202 in September for treating AML with monocytic differentiation and CMML. The round was led by Oceanpine Capital. New investors included Octagon Capital and Sphera Healthcare and existing investors included Northern Light Venture Capital and Vivo Capital.

Qihan raises $67M to advance cell and organ therapies in China

Qihan Biotechnology Co. Ltd., a company known for its multiplexable genome editing technology, has yet again extended its series A financing, this time with a $67 million round that will support advancement of its allogeneic cell therapy candidates to IND in China. To date, the company has raised more than $100 million. The new funds will help also help the company’s pursuit of its long-term goal of developing xenogeneic organs for clinical application, Qihan CEO Luhan Yang, told BioWorld.

Debate continues to boil over pandemic-related IP

The latest salvo in the debate over patents protecting COVID-19-related drugs, devices and vaccines came this week from U.S. industry organizations, including Advamed, the Biotechnology Innovation Organization and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. In a March 29 letter to top Biden administration trade and commerce officials, the groups encouraged the administration to continue to oppose a proposal before the World Trade Organization to waive global intellectual property (IP) protection for COVID-19 products. “This waiver is as vague as it is broad, removing patent, industrial designs, copyright and trade secret protection for any products and services so long as they can be tied to COVID-19,” according to the letter, which came a few days after Public Citizen, a handful of other advocacy groups and 16 academics sent a letter to NIH officials and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, urging them to march in on Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, which utilizes technology protected by a pending government-owned patent.

Sage, Praxis matched up in GABAA depression race

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. have lately rolled out news with their neurology compounds. This month, Sage disclosed positive phase III data with zuranolone, its oral, once-daily, two-week therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression. News regarding the GABAA receptor-positive allosteric modulator came as Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, updating investors on PRAX-114, its drug in the same class for MDD, entering a phase II/III experiment.

Chugai bags phase II-based approval in Japan for three-drug diffuse large B-cell lymphoma treatment

HONG KONG – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has obtained Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approval for a combination regimen containing antimicrotubule binding anti-CD79b monoclonal antibody Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), bendamustine and Mabthera (rituximab) to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. “We will launch the product in Japan once the national health insurance reimbursement price is listed,” Tomoko Shimizu, a spokesperson at Chugai, told BioWorld. Chugai’s parent company, Roche Holding AG, will market the combination outside Japan alongside Roche subsidiary Genentech Inc., she added.

Also in the news

Abbvie, ABL, Acerus, Affamed, Ajinomoto, Akebia, Alydia Health, Amarin, Amryt, Applied Molecular Transport, Arch Biopartners, Argenx, Aspect Biosystems, Astellas, Averitas, Bioasis, Biom, Bionic Sight, Bond, Bright Peak, Bristol Myers Squibb, Cara, Cellectis, Celonic, Confo, Curevac, Curevo Vaccine, Cytodyn, D&D Pharmatech, Dermata, Dicerna, Eisai, Evofem, Exelixis, Forma, Fortis, Gemvax, Genmab, Glaxosmithkline, Grünenthal, Hansa, Horizon, Humanigen, Huyabio International, I-Mab, Incyte, Index, Intellia, Ixaka, JCR, JSR, Karyopharm, Kiadis, Krystal, Lianbio, Merck, Milestone, Moleculin, Monopar, Myovant Sciences, Neoimmunetech, Novartis, Novavax, Omega, Oncotelic, Organon, Ovid, Parexel, PTC, Rafael, RDIF, Relief, Roche, Sanofi, Santhera, Stoke, Sumitovant, Takeda, Tarsus, Tetra, Tiziana, Urovant, Wave Life Sciences