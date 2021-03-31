BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Pyxis secures $152M series B to advance growing oncology portfolio

March 30, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
No Comments
Pyxis Oncology Inc., a company building a portfolio of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and immunotherapies for cancer, has closed a $152 million series B financing co-led by Arix Bioscience and RTW Investments LP. The fresh funds will help the company advance multiple ADC candidates in-licensed from Pfizer Inc. and Legochem Biosciences Inc. as well as its discovery-stage pipeline, CEO Lara Sullivan told BioWorld. The ADCs are expected to move to the clinic in 2022.
BioWorld Financings Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Series B