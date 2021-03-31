Immune-Onc ratchets up a series B1 and B2 for $73M

Charlene Liao, Immune-Onc Therapeutics Inc.’s CEO told BioWorld she has a solid plan for using the company’s new $73 million series B1 and B2 financing. “It is time to go beyond T cells and to consider myeloid checkpoints as the next wave of cancer immunotherapies,” she said. Immune-Onc will use the funding to target myeloid checkpoints, especially leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor subfamily B, as it continues to develop its blood cancer and solid tumor therapies.