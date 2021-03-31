BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Depression patients not SUNCT; data SUNA rather than later from Sage, Praxis

March 30, 2021
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Sage Therapeutics Inc. on March 17 disclosed another batch of positive phase III data with zuranolone, its oral, once-daily, two-week therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression. News regarding the GABAA receptor-positive allosteric modulator came the same day that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, updating investors on PRAX-114, its drug in the same class for MDD.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric