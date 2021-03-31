Depression patients not SUNCT; data SUNA rather than later from Sage, Praxis

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Sage Therapeutics Inc. on March 17 disclosed another batch of positive phase III data with zuranolone, its oral, once-daily, two-week therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression. News regarding the GABAA receptor-positive allosteric modulator came the same day that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, updating investors on PRAX-114, its drug in the same class for MDD.