Depression patients not SUNCT; data SUNA rather than later from Sage, Praxis

Sage Therapeutics Inc. on March 17 disclosed another batch of positive phase III data with zuranolone, its oral, once-daily, two-week therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and postpartum depression. News regarding the GABAA receptor-positive allosteric modulator came the same day that Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. reported fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, updating investors on PRAX-114, its drug in the same class for MDD.