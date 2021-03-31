BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
See today's BioWorld AsiaSee today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Chugai bags phase II-based approval in Japan for three-drug DLBCL treatment

March 30, 2021
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has obtained Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for a combination regimen containing antimicrotubule binding anti-CD79b monoclonal antibody Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), bendamustine and Mabthera (rituximab) to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).
BioWorld BioWorld Asia Regulatory Asia-Pacific Japan