Chugai bags phase II-based approval in Japan for three-drug DLBCL treatment

HONG KONG – Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has obtained Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for a combination regimen containing antimicrotubule binding anti-CD79b monoclonal antibody Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin), bendamustine and Mabthera (rituximab) to treat relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).