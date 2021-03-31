Inbrain raises $17M to bring nanoscale graphene implants to clinical development

LONDON – Inbrain Neuroelectronics Ltd. has raised €14.35 million (US$16.9 million) in a series A round to take nanoscale graphene implants it says have the potential to interface one-on-one with neurons, into clinical development later this year. The technology promises significant improvements on current implants used for deep brain stimulation to treat conditions including Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, obsessive compulsive disorder and neuropathic pain.