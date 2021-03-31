BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Helius gets FDA nod for first neuromodulator for MS gait issues

March 30, 2021
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
The FDA authorized marketing of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (Pons) for short-term treatment of gait issues arising from mild to moderate symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) through its de novo pathway. Helius Medical Inc., a subsidiary of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., makes the non-implantable neuromuscular tongue stimulator.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Neurology/Psychiatric De novo FDA