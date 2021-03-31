Helius gets FDA nod for first neuromodulator for MS gait issues

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA authorized marketing of the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (Pons) for short-term treatment of gait issues arising from mild to moderate symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis (MS) through its de novo pathway. Helius Medical Inc., a subsidiary of Helius Medical Technologies Inc., makes the non-implantable neuromuscular tongue stimulator.