Regulatory front for March 30, 2021

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting medical devices and technologies, including: Endologix, other stent graft products in line for FDA panel safety probe; New conditions imposed on vaccine authorization; MRNA vaccine efficacy holds in real world; STIs on the rise in U.S.