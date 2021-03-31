LONDON – Bridgebio Inc. has made a huge turn on the initial $65 million it invested in 2018 to acquire rights to infigratinib from Novartis AG, sealing a $2 billion commercialization deal with Swiss oncology specialist Helsinn Group for the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor just four years later. Helsinn will work with Bridgebio affiliate QED Therapeutics Inc. on U.S. co-commercialization of infigratinib in oncology and all other indications apart from skeletal dysplasias, with profits and losses shared on a 50-50 basis. In addition, Lugano, Switzerland-based Helsinn will have exclusive rights to co-develop, manufacture and commercialize the orally available drug elsewhere in the world, apart from China. For Helsinn, this is a further step in moves to diversify away from a sole focus on cancer supportive care and into targeted cancer therapies.

Amgen acquiring inflammatory disease startup Rodeo for up to $721M

Marking its second acquisition of the year after snapping up cancer-focused Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc. is adding to its inflammatory disease portfolio through the purchase of Seattle-based Rodeo Therapeutics Corp. The deal includes $55 million up front for the private company's shareholders, plus contingent milestone payments worth up to an additional $666 million. Rodeo's lead preclinical program targets 15-prostaglandin dehydrogenase.

Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents

New Pfizer Inc.-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine top-line phase III data show the vaccine is 100% effective for adolescents ages 12 to 15. The strong data prompted the two companies to say they will ask for FDA and EMA permission to bring the younger demographic into the mRNA-based vaccine’s emergency-use fold. As of now, the youngest age for the vaccine is 16. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the breakthrough could mean adolescents might be vaccinated before the school year starts in the fall. Moderna Inc. is studying a similar age group, with a phase II/III study of mRNA-1273 underway in adolescents that completed enrollment of 3,000 participants earlier in 2021.

Entrada pulls down $116M for oligonucleotide push in DMD, more

Boston-based Entrada Therapeutics Inc. raised $116 million in a series B financing to advance its pipeline to the clinic. Included are several oligonucleotide programs for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, led by Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Entrada is applying its Endosomal Escape Vehicle platform to expand beyond neuromuscular diseases into added therapeutic areas. The round was led by Wellington Management Co., joined by Redmile Group, TCG Crossover, Greenspring Associates, Point72, Qatar Investment Authority, Moore Strategic Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Cureduchenne Ventures and one undisclosed global investment firm. Existing investors 5AM Ventures, MPM Capital, Roche Venture Fund, MRL Ventures Fund and Agent Capital also participated.

Scribe closes $100M series B round for gene editing rewrite

Scribe Therapeutics Inc. raised $100 million in a series B round to continue its engineering-intensive approach to developing CRISPR-based therapies that employ custom-designed CasX enzymes. Like many other preclinical firms in the rapidly evolving gene therapy and gene editing arenas, the Alameda, Calif.-based company is still playing its cards close to its chest in terms of both its platform and its development programs. It is still some distance from the clinic. “We will have some exciting lead molecules next year, across a couple of indications ideally, and we’ll see where we go from there,” CEO and co-founder Ben Oakes told BioWorld.

Lianbio inks $200M deal with Tarsus to license eye drug candidate TP-03 for greater China

Lianbio Co. Ltd. has inked a $200 million deal with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for greater China rights to the phase IIb/III-stage candidate, TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%), designed to treat Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease. Lianbio will pay $15 up front and up to $185 million in development and commercialization milestones. Tarsus will also be eligible to receive tiered low double-digit royalties based on sales of TP-03 in greater China and will receive a warrant to purchase a minority equity stake in Lianbio.

Regenerative medicine companies enjoy record year

With the massive amounts of capital raised by global public and private biopharmaceutical companies last year generating approximately $134 billion – a total that was almost double the previous record of about $69 billion raised in 2015 – it is not surprising that financing for the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy sector also set an annual record. According to data released by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), an international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines, financing of companies involved in the development of cell, gene and tissue-based therapies reached $19.9 billion in 2020, double the amount from the previous year, and surpassing the previous record of $13.5 billion raised during 2018.

Ono and Seikagaku win Japanese approval for osteoarthritis jab, backed by trio of phase III results

HONG KONG – Seikagaku Corp. and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have cleared the final hurdle for the intra-articular injection Joyclu (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium, or ONO-5704/SI-613), with Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granting its manufacturing and marketing approval. With the approval for the knee joint and hip joint osteoarthritis secured, the drug became the first joint function improvement agent in Japan be approved to treat the latter indication.

Biden plans a give-and-take for biopharma, med tech

The Made in America Tax Plan President Joe Biden is proposing to pay for his $2 trillion U.S. American Jobs Plan could change the way multinational drug and device companies do business, as well as curb M&As that take advantage of global tax benefits. In addition to the tax plan, the Biden administration said it will be “seeking a global agreement on a strong minimum tax through multilateral negotiations” as a way to level the playing field by ensuring other countries don’t gain a competitive edge by slashing corporate tax rates. On the other side of the equation, biopharma and med-tech companies could see some benefit from the jobs plan, as it calls for billions of dollars to be invested in R&D and pandemic preparedness.

Also in the news

3D Medicines, 4SC, 9 Meters, Achilles, Affamed, Affimed, Algernon, Amoun, Amryt, Anavex, Aptorum, Arecor, Athersys, Audentes, Bausch, Biontech, Biovaxys, Cancer Genetics, Cannabics, Celltrion, Celsion, Chromadex, Complix, CStone, CTI, Design, Edgewise, Equillium, Everest, Evive, Exelixis, Flexion, Gracell, Humanigen, Ikena, Immuneoncia, Immunic, Innovent, Ipsen, Istari, Jazz, Kamada, Lonza, Mabxience, Medigene, Merck, Molecular Genetics, Nacuity, Nanoform, Nascent, New Equilibrium, Nkmax, Olgram, Oncology, Oncoresponse, Onquality, Opthea, Orifarm, Outlook, Pfizer, Pharnext, Proqr, Provention, Rational Vaccines, Regeneron, Sanofi, Signalchem, SK, Stemonix, Surface Oncology, Syndax, Takeda, Telix, Treos, Wesana, Zai