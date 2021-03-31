BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Amgen acquiring inflammatory disease startup Rodeo for up to $721M

March 31, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Marking its second acquisition this year after snapping up cancer-focused Five Prime Therapeutics Inc., Amgen Inc. is adding to its inflammatory disease portfolio through the purchase of Seattle-based Rodeo Therapeutics Corp. The deal includes $55 million up front for the private company's shareholders, plus contingent milestone payments worth up to an additional $666 million. Rodeo's lead preclinical program targets 15-prostaglandin dehydrogenase to increase tissue levels of prostaglandin PGE2.
