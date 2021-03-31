All about EEV: ‘Led by the heart,’ Entrada’s intracellular DMD foray draws $116M series B

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
CEO Dipal Doshi of Boston-based Entrada Therapeutics Inc. said the field of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics has seen “a lot of first-generation, interesting programs that have kickstarted more focus” on the disease, “but no one really is fundamentally moving the needle in a robust clinical way.” His firm, with $116 million in new series B money, wants to change that. “Our focus on DMD is very direct and very specific,” he told BioWorld.