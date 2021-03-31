All about EEV: ‘Led by the heart,’ Entrada’s intracellular DMD foray draws $116M series B

CEO Dipal Doshi of Boston-based Entrada Therapeutics Inc. said the field of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) therapeutics has seen “a lot of first-generation, interesting programs that have kickstarted more focus” on the disease, “but no one really is fundamentally moving the needle in a robust clinical way.” His firm, with $116 million in new series B money, wants to change that. “Our focus on DMD is very direct and very specific,” he told BioWorld.