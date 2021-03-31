BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Scribe closes $100M series B round for gene editing rewrite

March 31, 2021
By Cormac Sheridan
Scribe Therapeutics Inc. raised $100 million in a series B round to continue its engineering-intensive approach to developing CRISPR-based therapies that employ custom-designed CasX enzymes.
