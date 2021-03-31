Ono and Seikagaku win Japanese approval for osteoarthritis jab, backed by trio of phase III results

HONG KONG – Seikagaku Corp. and Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have cleared the final hurdle for Joyclu (diclofenac etalhyaluronate sodium), with Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granting manufacturing and marketing approval for the osteoarthritis (OA) therapy, the first agent to be approved in Japan for improving hip joint function in OA. The intra-articular injection was also approved for the treatment of knee joint OA.