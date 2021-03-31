BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Quantiq raises seed funding to develop its contactless medical diagnostics technology

March 31, 2021
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Barely one year after its formation, startup company Quantiq SAS has just closed an $825,000 seed round, to develop its contactless medical diagnostics technology. French business angels from the medical, artificial intelligence and fintech worlds participated in this initial fundraising.
