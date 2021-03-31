BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Eyenovia plans for commercialization of Mydcombi eye dilation product

March 31, 2021
By Mary Ellen Schneider
The FDA has accepted Eyenovia Inc.’s new drug application (NDA) for Mydcombi, a fixed combination pupil dilation agent, with a PDUFA date of Oct. 28, 2021.
