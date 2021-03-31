BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Neuropace wins breakthrough device designation for additional major epilepsy type

March 31, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The FDA granted breakthrough device designation status to Neuropace Inc.'s responsive neurostimulation (RNS) system for idiopathic generalized epilepsy, a subtype that represents about one-third of all epilepsies. The news closely follows the company’s March 24, 2021, SEC filing to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.
