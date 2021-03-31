Neuropace wins breakthrough device designation for additional major epilepsy type

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA granted breakthrough device designation status to Neuropace Inc.'s responsive neurostimulation (RNS) system for idiopathic generalized epilepsy, a subtype that represents about one-third of all epilepsies. The news closely follows the company’s March 24, 2021, SEC filing to raise $75 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq.