DUBLIN – European biotechnology firms engaged in drug discovery and development raised a record $5.9 billion in equity investment during the first quarter. It’s further evidence that the pace of biotech investing has become even more frenetic than last year’s full tilt. The first three months of the year can often be a quiet one for European biotech, but the amount raised in Q1 2021 comfortably exceeds the totals raised for all of 2016 and 2015. Venture capital investing, IPOs and share offerings by listed firms all performed strongly, dwarfing the equivalent figures for recent years. The new year has started with a big bang.

Azurrx phase IIb mixed in EPI; new formulation in the works

Shares of Azurrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) plunged 17%, or 37 cents, to trade midday at 97 cents on top-line results from the phase IIb Option 2 trial testing MS-1819 in cystic fibrosis patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency. The drug proved safe and well-tolerated, but efficacy data regarding improvement in coefficient of fat absorption (CFA) constituted “a mixed bag” and were “certainly not bad,” CEO James Sapirstein said during a conference call with investors. The results did not consistently meet the primary efficacy endpoint (≥80% CFA). Azurrx said it will keep working with the compound in a new formulation.

United Therapeutics to extend Tyvaso's reach with expanded label

A new FDA approval for United Therapeutics Corp.'s prostacyclin analogue, Tyvaso (treprostinil), expands its label to include the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease to improve exercise ability. The regulatory win could double the number of patients taking the medicine by the end of 2022, barring any COVID-19-related delay, said company President and CEO Michael Benkowitz. Net sales of Tyvaso reached $483.3 million in 2020. Company shares (NASDAQ:UTHR) rose 16.9% by midday.

GAO provides a reality check on march-in rights

U.S. lawmakers and state officials who urged Health and Human Services (HHS) to march in on patents covering Gilead Sciences Inc.’s COVID-19 drug, Veklury (remdesivir), likely were disappointed, and perhaps surprised, by the Government Accountability Office’s (GAO) conclusion this week that, despite a $162 million taxpayer investment in the antiviral’s development, there are no patents the government can march in on. One of those officials is HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, who last August, as California’s attorney general (AG), led several other state AGs in pushing the federal government to exercise its Bayh-Dole Act march-in rights on remdesivir, based on pricing and supply issues.

Zai Lab wins China approval for Qinlock to treat fourth-line GIST

Zai Lab Ltd., China rights holder for the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug Qinlock (ripretinib), has obtained NMPA approval for the therapy, a treatment for adults with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) previously treated with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib, sunitinib and regorafenib. Zai Lab licensed China rights to the kinase inhibitor from Deciphera in a $205 million deal in June 2019. Zai Lab won approval in Hong Kong in March, while Deciphera obtained the nod in the U.S., Canada and Australia in 2020.

SK Biopharma wins European approval for drug-resistant focal-onset seizure treatment

HONG KONG – SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has received European Commission (EC) approval for Ontozry (cenobamate), its treatment for drug-resistant focal-onset seizures. The approval was granted for focal-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in adults who have not been adequately controlled despite a history of treatment with at least two anti-epileptic medicines. The European approval follows a November 2019 FDA approval of the medicine in the U.S., where it is sold as Xcopri.

Global cases rise, but more weapons advance to combat COVID-19

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out, momentum builds with strong phase III data for what could become the fourth and fifth walls of defense in the U.S. With three vaccines already authorized, research reported in March offers hope for a second adenovirus vector vaccine candidate with Astrazeneca plc’s AZD-1222, as well as for the first protein subunit vaccine option with Novavax Inc.’s NVX-CoV2373. More therapeutics may also be on the way.

Also in the news

