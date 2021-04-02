Full phase IIb success evades in EPI, but Azurrx draws a bead on solution

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Unveiling short-of-the-mark top-line results from the phase IIb trial with MS-1819 in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), Azurrx Biopharma Inc. CEO James Sapirstein told investors during a conference call that “even if we had shown great success” in the study, more work had to be done for the enzyme to be commercialized. “We need to fix our formulation,” he said. “I’ve been saying this for a long time. It’s not a surprise to us.”