United Therapeutics to extend Tyvaso's reach with expanded label

A new FDA approval for United Therapeutics Corp.'s prostacyclin analogue, Tyvaso (treprostinil), has expanded its label to include the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease to improve exercise ability. The regulatory win could double the number of patients taking the medicine by the end of 2022, barring any COVID-19-related delay, said company President and CEO Michael Benkowitz.