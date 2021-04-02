SK Biopharma partner wins European approval for drug-resistant focal-onset seizure treatment

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. partner Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH, now part of Angelini Pharma, has received European Commission (EC) approval for Ontozry (cenobamate), a treatment for drug-resistant focal-onset seizures. The approval was granted for focal-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in adults who have not been adequately controlled despite a history of treatment with at least two anti-epileptic medicines.