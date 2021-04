Merck spinoff Organon set to focus on women's health with $240M acquisition of Alydia

Merck & Co. Inc. telegraphed the future focus of Organon & Co., which will spin off from the pharmaceutical giant as a public company in the first half of 2021, with an announcement of an agreement to acquire Alydia Health Inc. Alydia makes the Jada system, which treats postpartum hemorrhage.