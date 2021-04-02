Following the company’s COVID-19 manufacturing misstep, Emergent Biosciences Inc. continued its struggle to rebalance. Top-line data from an Emergent phase III study showed that adding anti-SARS-CoV-2 hyperimmunoglobulin to standard of care, inclusive of remdesivir, for hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients with symptoms for less than 12 days failed to provide clinical benefit when compared to standard of care plus placebo. Grifols SA, of Barcelona, also collaborated on the study. While manufacturing a batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, Emergent identified a single batch of a drug substance that did not meet specifications and quality standards at its Bayview facility in Baltimore. The batch had not advanced to the filling and finishing stages by the time it was identified and was then discarded.

LONDON – A new route to the approval of drugs promises to smooth the path from clinical trials to approval, reimbursement and commissioning in the National Health Service (NHS), through closer and earlier collaboration between the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and health technology assessment (HTA) bodies. The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), designed to increase the appeal of staging clinical trials in the U.K. post-Brexit, will reduce the time to market by factoring the requirements of the MHRA and two HTA bodies, the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence and the Scottish Medicines Consortium, into a jointly approved target development profile.

At the end of March, JAMA Ophthalmology’s publication of first results from the NIH-sponsored, 328-patient trial with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s VEGF inhibitor, Eylea (aflibercept), in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy bolstered investor hopes for wider use of the compound, first approved in November 2011 for wet age-related macular degeneration. But competitors loom. One of the more talked-about prospects is faricimab, a bispecific antibody from Basel, Switzerland-based Roche Holding AG.

