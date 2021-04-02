Lindis’ Catuvab is designed to remove tumor cells from surgical blood

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BERLIN – Lindis Blood Care GmbH launched a multicenter clinical EU certification study for Catuvab, which is used to eliminate tumor cells from surgical blood. The experiment, dubbed Remove, aims to confirm that Catuvab can reliably remove epithelial cell adhesion molecules (EPCAM)-positive tumor cells from patient blood during cancer surgery.