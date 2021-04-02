BioWorld - Friday, April 2, 2021
Eye wouldn’t be so certain: Finding chinks in faricimab’s armor as Regeneron racks up more data

April 2, 2021
By Randy Osborne
At the end of March, JAMA Ophthalmology’s publication of first results from the NIH-sponsored, 328-patient trial with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s VEGF inhibitor, Eylea (aflibercept), in non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy bolstered investor hopes for wider use. But competitors loom for the compound, first approved in November 2011 for wet age-related macular degeneration.
