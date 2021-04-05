Shares of San Diego-based Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) fell 17%, or $4.42, to trade midday at $21.17 as Wall Street learned of a complete response letter (CRL) from the FDA in response to the sNDA for Nuplazid (pimavanserin). The sought label expansion would allow use of the drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (DRP). Acadia said that, despite agreements with the agency’s psychiatry division regarding the design of the pivotal phase III Harmony study – which targeted a broad patient population analyzed as one entity – the division cited as the reasons for the CRL a lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia plus insufficient numbers of patients with certain less common dementia subtypes. The company is requesting a type A meeting with FDA officials, who about a month ago had notified Acadia of deficiencies in the application but provided no specifics.

Janssen taps Cidara to develop new antiviral immunotherapies for flu

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to pay up to $780 million in up-front, milestone payments and R&D funding for exclusive rights to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) to be developed by Cidara Therapeutics Inc. for the prevention and treatment of seasonal and pandemic influenza. Terms of the deal put Cidara in charge of advancing the preclinical asset CD-388 through phase II development, granting the San Diego-based company $27 million up front. Janssen will carry late-stage development, manufacturing, registration and global commercialization of CD-388 and any other flu-focused AVCs.

Takeda returns CD38 therapy rights to Molecular Templates

Full rights to TAK-169, a CD38-targeted engineered toxin body that Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. and Molecular Templates Inc. have been developing, are going to Molecular Templates as is the therapy’s clinical development. In February, Molecular Templates was set to receive a $10 million milestone payment from Takeda that was triggered by the start of dosing in a phase I study testing TAK-169 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Making way for the new candidate, Molecular is discontinuing development of MT-3724, which is in a phase II study for treating diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma but placed on a partial clinical hold by the FDA after a subject died. The Austin, Texas-based company stock (NASDAQ:MTEM) was taking a solid hit at midday as shares were trading 25% lower.

VC rounds surge to new heights in March; public window wide open

The number of venture capital financings completed in March, as well as the total amount they raised for the biopharma industry, are more than any other month in the past 21 years. With 92 rounds worth $6.2 billion, the volume is 35% higher than the September 2020 record of 68, and the total funds are 66% more than the $3.8 billion raised in the next top month of June 2020. IPOs and follow-on offerings also are hitting monthly records, ahead of almost every month prior to 2020.

ICER: Need for two Abecma doses undermines cost-effectiveness

Citing the limited data for CAR T therapies in treating multiple myeloma, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) said their cost-effectiveness for some patients will depend on whether a second dose is needed. Abecma, a Bristol Myers Squibb Co.-Bluebird Bio Inc. CAR T therapy that was approved by the FDA last month, and Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech Corp.’s investigational ciltacabtagene autoleucel both have the potential to help patients live substantially longer, according to an ICER evidence report released April 5. Given that a second dose may be required, Abecma’s one-dose price, listed at $419,500, would need to drop 37% to 54% to meet ICER’s recommended health-benefit price benchmark range of between $192,000-$265,000 per dose.

Also in the news

