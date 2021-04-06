VC rounds surge to new heights in March; public window wide open

The number of venture capital financings completed in March, as well as the total amount they raised for the biopharma industry, are more than any other month in the past 21 years. With 92 rounds worth $6.2 billion, the volume is 35% higher than the September 2020 record of 68, and the total funds are 66% more than the $3.8 billion raised in the next top month of June 2020.