Nevro's Senza reduces diabetic neuropathy pain by 76%

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Nevro Corp.'s spinal cord stimulation system cut diabetic neuropathy pain in half or more in 85% of patients in a study published on April 5 in JAMA Neurology. Patients receiving the stimulation treatment delivered by the Senza system experienced an average reduction in pain of 76% at six months in the largest clinical largest trial to date to evaluate the use of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).