Nevro's Senza reduces diabetic neuropathy pain by 76%

Nevro Corp.'s spinal cord stimulation system cut diabetic neuropathy pain in half or more in 85% of patients in a study published on April 5 in JAMA Neurology. Patients receiving the stimulation treatment delivered by the Senza system experienced an average reduction in pain of 76% at six months in the largest clinical largest trial to date to evaluate the use of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).