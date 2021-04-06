BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Nevro's Senza reduces diabetic neuropathy pain by 76%

April 5, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Nevro Corp.'s spinal cord stimulation system cut diabetic neuropathy pain in half or more in 85% of patients in a study published on April 5 in JAMA Neurology. Patients receiving the stimulation treatment delivered by the Senza system experienced an average reduction in pain of 76% at six months in the largest clinical largest trial to date to evaluate the use of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN).
