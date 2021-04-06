BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Orthofix gets approval for Construx 3D cervical spacer

April 5, 2021
By Greg Goth
No Comments
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Construx Mini Ti spacer system for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures. Company documents claim the implant has an optimized porosity and pore size, which creates a 3D porous surface with the potential for bone ingrowth.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Orthopedics Orthopedic implants 510(k) FDA