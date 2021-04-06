Orthofix gets approval for Construx 3D cervical spacer

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Construx Mini Ti spacer system for anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) procedures. Company documents claim the implant has an optimized porosity and pore size, which creates a 3D porous surface with the potential for bone ingrowth.