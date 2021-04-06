Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
If these top-line phase III results were a grade card for 12- to 15-year-olds, they would be on the honor roll: The Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective for the age group and produced robust antibody responses. The new results play out against a backdrop of increased production and big revenue estimates.