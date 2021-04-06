Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents

If these top-line phase III results were a grade card for 12- to 15-year-olds, they would be on the honor roll: The Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE COVID-19 vaccine is 100% effective for the age group and produced robust antibody responses. The new results play out against a backdrop of increased production and big revenue estimates.