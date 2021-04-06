BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Lianbio inks $200M deal with Tarsus to license eye drug candidate TP-03 for greater China

April 6, 2021
By Elise Mak
Lianbio Co. Ltd. has inked a $200 million deal with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for greater China rights to the phase IIb/III-stage candidate, TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%), designed to treat Demodex blepharitis and Meibomian gland disease (MGD). Lianbio will pay $15 million up front and up to $185 million in development and commercialization milestones.
