SK Biopharma partner wins European approval for drug-resistant focal-onset seizure treatment

HONG KONG – SK Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. partner Arvelle Therapeutics GmbH, now part of Angelini Pharma, has received European Commission (EC) approval for Ontozry (cenobamate), a treatment for drug-resistant focal-onset seizures. The approval was granted for focal-onset seizures with or without secondary generalization in adults who have not been adequately controlled despite a history of treatment with at least two anti-epileptic medicines.