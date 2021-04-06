Takeda returns CD38 therapy rights to Molecular Templates

Full rights to TAK-169, a CD38-targeted engineered toxin body that Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. and Molecular Templates Inc. have been developing, are going to Molecular Templates as is the therapy’s clinical development. Making way for the new candidate, Molecular is discontinuing development of MT-3724, which is in a phase II study for treating diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma but was placed on a partial clinical hold by the FDA after a treatment-related fatality in one of the subjects.