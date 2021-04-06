Global cases rise, but more weapons advance to combat COVID-19

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out, momentum builds with strong phase III data for what could become the fourth and fifth walls of defense in the U.S. With three vaccines already authorized, research reported in March offers hope for a second adenovirus vector vaccine candidate with Astrazeneca plc’s AZD-1222, as well as for the first protein subunit vaccine option with Novavax Inc.’s NVX-CoV2373.