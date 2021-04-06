BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Global cases rise, but more weapons advance to combat COVID-19

April 6, 2021
By Karen Carey
No Comments
As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out, momentum builds with strong phase III data for what could become the fourth and fifth walls of defense in the U.S. With three vaccines already authorized, research reported in March offers hope for a second adenovirus vector vaccine candidate with Astrazeneca plc’s AZD-1222, as well as for the first protein subunit vaccine option with Novavax Inc.’s NVX-CoV2373.
BioWorld Asia Analysis and data insight Vaccine Diagnostics