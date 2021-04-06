BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Mineralys secures $40M series A to advance hypertension drug in-licensed from MTPC

April 6, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., a Philadelphia-based company developing an aldosterone synthase inhibitor in-licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. (MTPC), has raised $40 million in series A funding to complete a phase II proof-of-concept study in hypertension for the candidate, known as MLS-101.
