Mineralys secures $40M series A to advance hypertension drug in-licensed from MTPC

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Mineralys Therapeutics Inc., a Philadelphia-based company developing an aldosterone synthase inhibitor in-licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. (MTPC), has raised $40 million in series A funding to complete a phase II proof-of-concept study in hypertension for the candidate, known as MLS-101.