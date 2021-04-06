Proposed NIST rule escalates debate over Bayh-Dole march-in

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Nearly 16,500 groups and individuals put in their two cents on a proposed National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rule clarifying that the U.S. government, under the Bayh-Dole Act, can’t march in on patents derived from federally funded research just because it doesn’t consider the price of the resulting product “reasonable.”