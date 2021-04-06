BioWorld - Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Proposed NIST rule escalates debate over Bayh-Dole march-in

April 6, 2021
By Mari Serebrov
Nearly 16,500 groups and individuals put in their two cents on a proposed National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) rule clarifying that the U.S. government, under the Bayh-Dole Act, can’t march in on patents derived from federally funded research just because it doesn’t consider the price of the resulting product “reasonable.”
