BioWorld - Wednesday, April 7, 2021
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Let’s try that again: Fibrogen clarifies phase III analysis for CKD

April 7, 2021
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Fibrogen Inc. said senior management’s prep for an upcoming FDA advisory committee meeting included a surprise. The internal review unearthed a primary cardiovascular safety analysis of roxadustat for treating anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that included post-hoc changes to the phase III study’s stratification factors.
BioWorld Clinical Regulatory Genitourinary/Sexual Function FDA