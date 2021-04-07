Fireball in gene therapy? Wall Street boosters like Rocket’s trajectory

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Cambridge, Mass.-based Agios Therapeutics Inc.’s encouraging phase III data from a pair of trials with allosteric activator mitapivat in pyruvate kinase deficiency brought more attention to the space, where Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. – at a much earlier stage – is trying a gene therapy called RP-L301.