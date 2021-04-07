BioWorld MedTech’s Orthopedics Extra for April 7, 2021

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Keeping you up to date on recent developments in orthopedics, including: New study expands evaluation of gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy; High risk of AKI in patients undergoing treatment for infected total knee replacement; Tadpole nerve regeneration capacity provides clue to treating spinal cord injury.