Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Transmedics comes away with win at advisory for heart transplant storage system

April 7, 2021
By Mark McCarty
The shortage of hearts for transplant is a matter of record for both cardiologists and patients, a problem that Transmedics Inc. proposed to solve with its Organ Care System (OCS). Despite several significant issues associated with the pivotal clinical study for the OCS, Transmedics snared a 12-5 vote that the benefits of the system outweigh the risks, an outcome that may bring at least some relief for heart transplant patients by mid-year if analyst expectations are on target.
