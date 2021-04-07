BioWorld - Wednesday, April 7, 2021
FDA greenlights Respinova's Pulsehaler

April 7, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The management team at Respinova Ltd. is breathing easier with the FDA's 510(k) clearance of the company's Pulsehaler. Using pulsed air pressure, the device opens airways and clears secretions in patients with respiratory diseases. The clearance represents the device’s first endorsement by a regulatory agency, though the company hopes it will soon be joined by others.
