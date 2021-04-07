FDA greenlights Respinova's Pulsehaler

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
The management team at Respinova Ltd. is breathing easier with the FDA's 510(k) clearance of the company's Pulsehaler. Using pulsed air pressure, the device opens airways and clears secretions in patients with respiratory diseases. The clearance represents the device’s first endorsement by a regulatory agency, though the company hopes it will soon be joined by others.